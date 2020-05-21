731 coronavirus cases, 55 deaths reported in Ohio in 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a news conference on coronavirus at 2 p.m. Thursday. He was joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

The Ohio Department of Health said there are 30,167 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 1,836 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 731 cases, 55 deaths, 97 hospitalizations and 28 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

Husted said bowling alleys, miniature golf courses and batting cages can reopen on May 26.

Skills training for all sports can resume on May 26 as long as safety protocols are followed. This includes training for contact sports. Tournaments, games, competitions for contract sports are still prohibited.

Catering and banquet centers can reopen on June 1 under similar guidelines as restaurants. For the immediate future, crowd size is limited to 300.

DeWine addressed the disproportionate impact of coronavirus on minorities. African-Americans make up 13 percent to 14 percent of the state’s population, but make up 26 percent of the cases.

In April, the state formed the Minority Health Strike Force to create COVID-19-specific recommendations, as minorities are more likely to have underlying health conditions and less access to health care. The strike force will be releasing its preliminary findings soon.

The state partnered with the Ohio Association of Community Health Centers to expand access to coronavirus testing in minority communities.

The state also announced it is directing $1 million in grants specifically for health and addiction services for hard-to-reach people in Ohio. The grants will allow faith-based and local community organization to develop messaging for minorities, rural communities and older adults, according to DeWine.