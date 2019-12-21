74-year-old man charged with murder in fatal stabbing at Virginia senior living center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 74-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a 71-year-old man was fatally stabbed Thursday afternoon at an assisted living facility on Armfield Avenue.

William P. Felton II, of the 7700 block of Armfield Avenue, is being held in the Norfolk City Jail with bond denied.

Norfolk detectives haven’t released the motive or circumstances surrounding the stabbing at this time, but say it happened in the 7700 block of Armfield Avenue, the address for the Tucker House, around 5 p.m.

James McMillan lives on the second floor, directly below Felton, and says he has had problems with Felton in the past involving noise but Thursday it was worse than usual.

“It went on for quite a while, and then it got kind of nasty,” McMillan said. “The next thing I know is I hear all kinds of loud sounds like fighting upstairs.”

McMillan got the desk clerk to go upstairs to talk to Felton.

“She said when he came to the door, he had a knife in his hand and it was dripping blood, and she could see the body.”

But just whose body is unclear – as police have yet to identify the victim, and residents told us Friday they had no idea who was stabbed.

Residents said Felton has lived at Tucker House for several years, and the recent death of his sister who lived nearby and visited him often took a heavy toll.

The unidentified victim was found with a stab wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information in the case to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.