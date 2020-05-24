79-year-old woman, two others hospitalized after she drove into Publix liquor store in Florida

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Dade City Police Department is investigating after a car drove through a Publix shopping center liquor store just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, a 2003 Dodge minivan had crashed through the window and wall of the Publix liquor store located at 11798 US Highway 301.

Police say the minivan was being driven by a 79-year-old woman.

Two people were injured inside the store, one being a male employee who was working in the main aisle, according to police. The employee received a cut to his arm and upper body injuries and was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital.

A female customer was also injured, possibly by glass and debris, and was taken to the hospital.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say the driver left the parking area and, for unknown reasons, drove 37 feet from a stop sign, jumped a curb and continued another 24 feet before hitting the building. The minivan came to rest 28 feet inside the store.

The 79-year-old was also taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital with undisclosed injuries, police say.

An investigation is ongoing.

