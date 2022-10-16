HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police.

All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m. on the 1500 block of Devon Lane. None of the victims were students at the university.

1500 Devon Lane in Harrisonburg.

Police said an unknown person or people fired multiple shots into a crowd of people. By the time officers got to the scene, there were no suspects in the area.

Five of the people who were shot were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center and the other three were taken to UVA Health. None of the victim’s injuries appeared to be life-threatening.