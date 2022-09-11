ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — A viral video showing a student and a teacher fighting at a Texas middle school has led to the arrest of an eighth-grade student.

The video appears to show a student attacking a teacher over a cell phone dispute at Bowie Middle School in Odessa.

The incident happened on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Ector County Independent School District said. The student was arrested and charged with a first-degree aggravated assault of a public servant, which is a felony.

“This is shocking and terrible, and will not be tolerated,” said Mike Adkins, a spokesperson for the district. “We have been dealing with fights and violence recently, and want our community to know that behavior is unacceptable and we will do all we can to prevent it.”

In addition to the criminal charge, Adkins said the student will “face disciplinary action” through the district’s student code-of-conduct policy.

“We have watched violence among children on the rise here, around the state and across the country,” Adkins said. “We know our children are hurting and need us to address mental health challenges, while we also hold them accountable for their actions. Our district will continue to address these concerns with students and families.”

The district’s superintendent acknowledged that students in the area need more help coping with mental health challenges.

“We do not have enough mental health resources to meet the needs of kids and families in this community,” Superintendent Scott Muri said. “We’ve brought in teletherapy. Our kids now have access to therapists remotely. These therapists exist in other parts of our state. That is now an opportunity at ECISD, but even with that addition there still aren’t enough resources for kids and families.”