9-year-old riding bike to school hit, killed by garbage truck

SHEBOYGAN, WI (WITI/CNN/WBTW) – A 9-year-old was riding his bike to school in Wisconsin when he was hit and killed by a garbage truck.

Traffic along a typically busy 14th Street stopped.

But, grief is quickly spreading through the Sheboygan community.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, investigators say a 9-year old boy on his way to school attempted to ride through the intersection, when a garbage truck heading in the same direction turned right and into the child.

The boy died at the scene.

It’s not clear whether either of the two city workers on the truck saw the boy.

The 35-year old driver and 55-year old employee, who was collecting garbage from the back of the truck, will be questioned by the state patrol.

The city, meantime, will offer the men help.

While investigators re-construct the scene, residents are praying for the boy, his family, and a city draped in sadness.

This is the second time a city of Sheboygan worker had been involved in a fatal crash.

Back in 2011, a high school student was hit and killed on his way to school by a city employee collecting leaves.

The case went to trial. The family sued, and a jury could not reach a verdict.

