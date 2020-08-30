9-year-old walks street where he was hit by car after being told he would never walk again

ST. ANN, Mo. (KTVI) — A Missouri family was devastated two years ago after a crash that left their 7-year-old unable to walk.

This past weekend, Justin Welch, now 9, proved that miracles can happen.

On a late summer day in 2018, Justin Welch and his twin brother, Ryan, were dropping off candy at a friend’s house when Justin was hit by a car and rushed to the hospital.

“Actually experiencing it is unreal,” said his mother, Hannah Welch.

Most of the bones in Justin’s face were broken, and doctors said it would be unlikely that he would ever walk again.

“It’s amazing to see how he has responded to it,” Hannah Welch said. “Of course as his mom, I still have my breakdown moments. And he’ll just look at me like, ‘Mom, I’m fine. I’m happy. If I don’t walk, I’m fine. Like, I’m still me. I’m still here.'”

On Saturday, the St. Ann community gathered to watch Justin walk on the exact spot where he was hit.

“I don’t think we’d be where we are at if it wasn’t for his positive attitude and outlook on life that he has,” Justin’s mother said.

His grandmother made an arrangement with the St. Ann police and fire departments to close down the road so they could all watch.

“He’s slowly getting better with his walking. Slowly getting some feeling back in his legs a little bit at a time, and he is perfectly happy how he is,” said Hannah Welch. “Cognitively, he is perfectly fine, a little crazy, but to be expected with a 9-year-old.”