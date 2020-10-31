911 call details discovery of people living with decomposed body in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call made by a Davidson County deputy to a 911 dispatcher on the morning of Oct. 21 sounded fairly routine at first.

DISPATCHER: “Metro Nashville police, fire and medical.”

CALLER: “Hey, this is Lt. Bogle with the Sheriff’s Office. How are you?”

DISPATCHER: “I’m good, how may I help you?”

CALLER: “Hey, we’re out on an eviction at 305 North Second Street.”

The call from inside a unit at the complex on Joseph Avenue in East Nashville took a disturbing turn when the deputy informed the dispatcher he had discovered a badly decomposed body inside.

(Photo: WKRN)

DISPATCHER: “Are you able to tell [an] age or gender?”

CALLER: “I’m gonna be honest with you, it’s covered up on the bed… who is this upstairs? That’s your mother? How long has she been deceased? Years? You don’t know how long she’s been deceased.”

The body was identified by investigators as 56-year-old Laronda Jolly. Metro police said her four, intellectually disabled adult children continued living in the apartment after her death, as her body remained in the bed.

CALLER: “So evidently she’s been dead a long time up there. They’ve just got clothes and stuff piled up on top of her.”

DISPATCHER: “Somebody piled clothes on top of her?”

CALLER: “Yeah, they say she’s been deceased for some years up here in this bed.”

Laronda Jolly (Photo submitted by family)

After speaking with Jolly’s children, investigators determined she had died approximately two years earlier.

Metro police said they do not suspect foul play in Jolly’s death; however, they are investigating to determine if any criminal activity occurred.