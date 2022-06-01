SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah County Attorney, David Leavitt, will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, calling for the resignation of Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith.

“Mr. Leavitt will be calling for Utah County Sheriff, Mike Smith, to resign and for an investigation into his activities by the proper authorities for misuse of taxpayer and county resources,” officials say.

Leavitt is also addressing allegations that he and his wife are under investigation for alleged cannibalism and murder of children.

The allegations he’s referring to are part of a Utah County investigation into “ritualistic child sexual abuse” throughout the period of 1990 to 2010.

Leavitt called the allegations “ludicrous” and “outlandish” and a “pack of lies.”

In April 2021, an investigation began into ritualistic child sexual abuse and child sex trafficking that happened in Utah County, deputies said. A portion of those allegations was confirmed.

Leavitt is calling for an independent investigation into the case and how the official case documents were initially released.

“And I encourage Mike Smith, if he can, to vindicate himself that this is not done for his political purposes, for the political purposes of those who seek to eliminate me from this office,” Leavitt said. “And if there is such a link, then I call upon him to resign.”

Ballots for the Utah County Attorney’s race are set to take place next week.