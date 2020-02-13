A week after receiving Medal of Freedom, Rush Limbaugh says America’s ‘not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband

(CBS) – Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh is facing heat over his remarks about Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on his show Wednesday.

Limbaugh, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last week, suggested that Buttigieg, who is openly gay, wouldn’t look as masculine facing President Trump because he “loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage.”

Limbaugh has a long history of making inflammatory comments on the air. While discussing the leading Democrats in the 2020 presidential race, he wondered how some would fare against President Donald Trump in a debate. In audio flagged Media Matters, Limbaugh predicted that Mr. Trump would “wipe the floor” with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, before turning his focus to Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

“They’re looking at Mayor Pete, 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage,” Limbaugh said. “And they’re saying, OK, how’s this going to look, 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What’s going to happen there?”

Limbaugh said that “despite all the great progress” made for gay rights in the United States, he thinks people aren’t ready to accept a gay president. “America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president,” he said.

“There may be some Democrats who think that’s exactly what we need to do, Rush,” he added. “Get a gay guy kissing his husband on stage, ram it down Trump’s throat, and beat him in the general election. Really. Having fun envisioning that.”

The comments didn’t sit well with many. Co-hosts on “The View” Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin blasted Limbaugh on Thursday for his idea of what a man should be.

“First off, Buttigieg, he served in the military bravely for his country,” Behar said. “The ‘Man’ got out with a deferment because he had bone spurs. Rush Limbaugh, you know how he got out of the army? He got a cyst on his butt. That is a fact.”

“He is woefully deficient in terms of being chosen as a presidential Medal of Freedom recipient,” Hostin said.

Limbaugh was awarded with the highest civilian honor during the president’s State of the Union address earlier this month. A day earlier, Limbaugh announced he had advanced lung cancer.