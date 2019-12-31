‘Absolutely a black eye on law enforcement’: Police chief says coffee cup incident was a hoax, officer resigns

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – In a joint press conference with McDonald’s Monday night, the Herington Police Chief said the coffee cup incident was a hoax.
Chief Brian Hornaday said McDonald’s didn’t have anything to do with writing obscenities on an officer’s coffee, and that it was “fabricated by a police officer no longer employed with the agency.”
“Now, this is absolutely a black eye on law enforcement,” Hornaday said.
The officer, who won’t be identified since it is a “personnel matter,” told the chief it was meant to be a joke. Hornaday said the officer was with the department for two months.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Folly Beach prepares for the 9th annual Flip Flop Drop
- Pats to play in wild-card game, 49ers get NFC’s No. 1 seed
- Saints finish 13-3 but miss out on first-round bye
- New Year’s Eve driving safety: How to report a driver who could be impaired
- Employee assaulted during Timmonsville Dollar General robbery