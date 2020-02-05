Acting legend Kirk Douglas has died at 103

Kirk Douglas (Source: AP/Evan Agostini)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Renowned actor Kirk Douglas and father of Michael Douglas has died. He was 103.

TMZ reports Douglas passed Wednesday.

Recently back in December his son Michael shared a photo of the two writing:

“Happy birthday Dad! You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts! #KirkDouglas #103”

Kirk was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in 1959 for his role as boxer Midge Kelly in “Champion.” He also earned 2 Oscar nominations as a producer for “The Bad and the Beautiful” in 1953 and “Lust for Life” in 1957.

Kirk’s survived by Anne, children Michael, Joel and Peter and seven grandchildren.



