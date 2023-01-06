** CHOPPER 10 is over the scene. Watch in the video player above. No Audio **

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon.

The school is located at 205 Tyner Drive, off Jefferson Avenue.

Dispatch received the first call about the incident at 2 p.m.

An adult was shot during the incident, police confirmed, but they did not say how serious those injuries are.

Sources close to Newport News Public Schools told WAVY a student shot a teacher at the school.

No students were injured. Police also said this is no longer an active shooter situation.

Police said they are working to reunite parents with students at this time.

This is all police have confirmed.

This is breaking news.

From police: One adult taken to hospital. No student injuries reported.

Police beginning process of reuniting parents and students. — Hayley Milon Bour (@HayleyMilon) January 6, 2023

** The viewer video below shows police responding to the shooting incident **