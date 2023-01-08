A small plane at U.S. 95 and State Route 156, Lee Canyon Road at about 10 a.m. Saturday. (Nevada State Police)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A small plane was hit by an SUV on Saturday after safely making an emergency landing on a Nevada highway, according to Nevada State Police said.

The pilot, an instructor pilot and the driver of a Nissan SUV were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A DA20 two-seater plane experienced mechanical issues and was forced to land on U.S. 95, near Lee Canyon Road, State Police said. (Nevada State Polilce) The plane on the shoulder of the roadway. (Nevada State Police) The driver of a Nissan SUV and two aboard the aircraft were taken to Univeristy Medical Center, State Police said. (Nevada State Police)

The DA20 two-seater airplane experienced mechanical issues and landed on the left shoulder of U.S. 95, near Lee Canyon Road, State Route 156, at about 9:40 a.m., police said.

Once the plane landed, a Nissan SUV hit the wing of the plane, damaging the windshield of the SUV, according to police.

A witness in another plane flying over U.S. 95, said the SUV was traveling fast when it hit the plane.

Kevin King, 24, of North Las Vegas, was flying above the scene with an instructor pilot when both saw the collision, he said.

“North Las Vegas air traffic control told us to take our plane there immediately and make sure the pilots of the accident aircraft were OK,” King said a few hours after the collision.

After making radio contact with the grounded pilots, who were not injured in the landing, King said both exited and were standing behind the right wing of the aircraft.

After about five to 10 minutes, King said, the SUV approached and hit the left wing of the plane

“What happened is the collision caused the plane to kick back and the right wing then hits both the instructor pilot and the other pilot,” King said.

Several vehicles were able to pass the plane on the road before the SUV hit it, King said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.