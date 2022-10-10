DOTHAN, A.L. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested on endangerment charges involving five children, according to the Dothan Police Department.

The Dothan Police Department on Thursday was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive.

Authorites went to the residence where they smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside. After a search warrant, they found illegal drugs inside the home.

Police charged Durcelle Alfonza Beasley, 31, of Dothan, with one count of second-degree possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

Sara Louise Hawkins, 36, of Dothan, was also charged with one count of second-degree possession of marijuana and five counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

Beasley’s bond was set at $15,300 and Hawkins’s bond was set at $12,500.