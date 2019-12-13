Alabama police officer shot while responding to call

OZARK, Ala. (WPRI/WDHN) — Several law enforcement agencies are investigating after an Ozark police officer was shot Thursday night.

Authorities have not officially released details, but WDHN is told the officer was responding to a call on Briar Hill Court just before 10 a.m. when the shooting occurred. It’s unclear what type of call it was.

The officer was first taken to the hospital in Ozark but was then transported to Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan. A convoy consisting of more than a dozen vehicles from various law enforcement agencies escorted the officer to Dothan. WDHN is reporting that the police chief is in Dothan with his officer.

The extent of the officer’s injuries have not been detailed, however, by accounts on the scene, they appear to be serious.

The State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the scene. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Dale County Sheriff’s Office are also assisting.

