Alabama’s ban on yoga in schools may continue as conservative groups object

A group of elementary school children are indoors in the gym. They are balancing on one leg while doing relaxation exercise.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s decades-old ban on yoga in public schools could stay in place a little longer.

A bill that would allow yoga in schools stalled Wednesday in the Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee.Yoga remains a banned activity in Alabama public schools

During a hearing, two conservative groups objected because of yoga’s historic ties to Hinduism. The Alabama Board of Education voted in 1993 to prohibit yoga and meditation in classrooms.

The bill by Democratic Rep. Jeremy Gray of Opelika would allow schools to authorize yoga if they choose.

Gray, who began doing yoga as a college football player, said the bill is about exercise and not religion.