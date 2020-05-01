Aldi selling bottles of margarita wine just in time for summer

(WJW) — Aldi has the perfect drink to get you in the summer mood: margarita wine.

The grocer has started selling Rancho La Gloria Wine Cocktails in their alcohol aisle, according to Delish.

These specialty cocktails are made with agave wine which comes from the same plant used to make tequila. However, agave wine contains less alcohol than tequila.

Delish says margarita wine resembles tequila in taste but still has its own distinct flavor.

The classic flavor reportedly tastes like “lime and lemon-curd meringue with a smooth sorbet finish of candied-orange peel.”

The margarita wine cocktails are 13.9 percent ABV and ready to serve over ice — no mixing required!

The cocktail sells for $12.99 a bottle at Aldi.

Delish reports that it’s also available at other alcohol retailers including World Market and H-E-B.

