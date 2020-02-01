All 9 Calabasas helicopter crash victims died from impact

Gianna and Kobe Bryant (left top), Payton and Sarah Chester (right top) Christina Mauser, Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Ara Zabayan (left to right bottom) are seen in this collage of the Jan. 26, 2020 victims. Courtesy: KTLA

CALABASAS, CA (KTLA) — Autopsies have determined all nine victims of the helicopter crash in the hills above Calabasas that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died due to the impact, according to coroner’s officials.

All nine victims succumbed to “blunt trauma,” Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner records show. The deaths were additionally ruled to be accidental.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna; John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri Altobelli, 46, their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester, 45, her daughter Payton Chester, 13; and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50, died when the helicopter they were traveling in slammed into a hillside on Sunday morning.

The wreckage of the Sikorsky burned for about an hour as magnesium aircraft parts ignited in intense and stubborn flames.

On Wednesday, Vanessa Bryant addressed the public for the first time after the death of her husband and daughter, via a post on her Instagram account.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri.” VANESSA BRYANT, INSTAGRAM

On Friday night, the Lakers played their first game since Kobe Bryant’s death. Singer Usher and Lakers’ Lebron James paid tribute to the legend before the team lost to Portland, 127-119.

