Allstate Insurance giving partial refunds of premiums for April and May

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WBTW) — Allstate Insurance will be giving its customers partial refunds on their premiums for April and May, the company announced Monday.

In a news release, Allstate said they will be giving most Allstate, Esurance and Encompass auto insurance customers a 15% refund of their monthly premium in April and May. Customers will get the money back with a credit to their bank account, credit card, or Allstate account. The company says the fastest way to get a credit is to use the Allstate mobile app.

“Allstate has been helping customers overcome catastrophes for 89 years since our purpose is to make sure they are in Good Hands,” Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Wilson said.

Allstate will pay back a total of over $600 million over the next two months due to a decrease in driving.

“This is fair because less driving means fewer accidents,” Wilson said.

Allstate will also be providing customers with free identity protection for the rest of 2020. Allstate said they will also work with customers to delay payments without penalties. Insurance coverage for customers using their personal vehicles to deliver food, medicine, and other goods for commercial purposes will be extended.