AMBER ALERT: Missing Tennessee teen, non-custodial father

CHATTANOOGA, TENN (WFLA/WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have released new information about an AMBER Alert case out of Chattanooga.

According to the TBI’s post on social media Friday, Daphne Westbrook, 17, and her non-custodial father, John Westbrook, may have been in Florida as recently as one week ago.

TBI officials said in the post, “They may be driving this 1971 Volkswagen Beetle, with no plate or windshield.”

Daphne was last seen in Chattanooga in October 2019 after she didn’t return from a weekend visit with her non-custodial father, John.

In June 2020, Hamilton County authorities secured a warrant, charging Westbrook with custodial interference, and in October, the TBI placed Daphne on the missing children’s website.

On Feb. 23, 2021, a Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Westbrook and charged him with aggravated kidnapping in connection to Daphne’s disappearance.

John Westbrook is described as 6 feet 4 inches, 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Daphne Westbrook is been described as 5 feet 3 inches, 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911.