AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Dad of missing Florida newborn found dead; search continues for 1-week-old baby

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The father who went missing along with his newborn son after three women were found dead inside his southwest Miami-Dade home was found dead in Pasco County on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say Ernesto Caballeiro was found dead Wednesday afternoon in the woods with a self-inflicted gun shot wound. His son Andrew Caballiero hasn’t been located and a search is still underway for the newborn.

Deputies say the truck Caballeiro was driving had no car seats in the vehicle.

Pasco deputies are currently assisting the Miami Police Department in searching a rural area of Blanton near I-75.

Deputies are currently looking into a lead that a blonde woman was seen sitting in the truck Caballiero was driving.

“I sit here and pray to god, that is true and that she has the baby,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said. “If that woman is out there, please come forward, I promise you all we care about is little Andrew is okay.”

MIAMI (AP) — The father of a missing South Florida newborn has been found dead and the search continues for the baby.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a father and newborn baby who’ve been missing since three women were found shot to death.

Miami-Dade officers have been searching for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro since three women were found killed in a home on 187th Avenue, spokesman Lee Cowart told the Miami Herald. The alert says 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro was missing.

The father is related to at least one of the women but has not been named as a suspect.

He’s believed to be traveling in a white van with decals saying “Nesty School Services” and “Caution: Transporting Children.”