AUSTIN (KXAN) — An American Airlines employee died Thursday when the ground service vehicle he was driving hit a jet bridge at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, police said.

Officers responded at about 2 p.m. to the airport after getting a 911 call, Austin police said during a media briefing at the airport.

Police and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived to find the employee suffering from injuries in the area of the tarmac where planes park to pick up and drop off passengers. The man died at the scene.

Police said the death is being investigated as an accident.

“We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS),” American Airlines said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time.”