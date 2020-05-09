American Airlines, Hyatt offering free vacations to some NY healthcare workers

** FILE ** A worker looks at the tail section of an American Airlines MD-80 aircraft at Dallas Fort Worth international airport in Grapevine, Texas in this Wednesday, March 26, 2008 file photo. American Airlines says its cancellation of up to 500 flights to check the bundling of wires in some planes could spill into Wednesday, April 9, 2008 and beyond. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(CNN) – Some healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic are getting free vacations.

American Airlines says it’s teaming up with Hyatt Hotels to donate trips to workers at New York’s Elmhurst Hospital.

More than 4,000 doctors, nurses and assistants are eligible for the vacations. They’re for three-day stays at locations in the US and Caribbean.

American Airlines says it chose Elmhurst because staff there are working so hard to save coronavirus patients. It notes the hospital has increased its intensive care capacity by about 500 percent.