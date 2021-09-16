WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Members of the Worthington Schools Community are sharing concerns after someone made an anti-Semitic gesture during a school board meeting this week.

The gesture was made after school board members made a second call for attendees to wear face masks.

One mother in the crowd said it happened Monday evening while she was with her child, a student at Thomas Worthington High School.

Video from the school district shows board members calling for a recess, asking the crowd to wear masks so they could continue the meeting. That’s when one person in the crowd made the gesture.

Marcia Edwards, the mother in the crowd, said she was able to shoot video of the person, saying it was an act she said left her surprised and embarrassed.

“My teen was saying, ‘Why can’t they just follow the rules, just be an adult,’” Edwards said. “No one likes wearing a mask. We’re all doing it. We want to protect other people.

Worthington School Board Member Sam Shim also spoke out on social media, calling the act “unacceptable” and “not representative of the community.”

The full meeting can be viewed on the Worthington School District webpage.