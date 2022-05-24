(WGHP) — Arby’s likes to claim, “We have the meats,” but until now there’s been one notably missing from the menu: the hamburger.

For a limited time, Arby’s will offer the new “Wagyu Steakhouse Burger” for $5.99. The burger is set to be available from Monday through July 31. The burger comes with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, red onion, tomato and burger sauce all between a brioche bun.

Arby’s, known for its roast beef sandwiches, has never sold a hamburger, so while it may seem to be standard fare in the fast-food world, it’s somewhat groundbreaking for this chain. And they’re not stepping in slowly.

Arby’s new Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is made using a blend of your typical ground beef as well as Wagyu beef. In the culinary world, Wagyu is the crème de la crème, known not only for its flavor but its rarity.

Wagyu beef is beef made specifically from one of four breeds of cow—Japanese Black, Japanese Polled, Japanese Brown and Japanese Shorthorn—all of which originated (surprise, surprise) in Japan. The term “wagyu” literally means Japanese cow.

If you’re wondering, “What’s the big deal? It’s just a cow from Japan,” the American Wagyu Association is happy to educate. The organization says on its website:

“The unique taste and tenderness of highly marbled Wagyu beef makes for an unrivalled eating experience. That is why Wagyu beef is finding its way into the repertoires of Gourmet cooks and fine restaurants across the US. Not only is it a gastronomic delight, but it’s healthy for you too. Health experts have discovered the mono-unsaturated to saturated fat ratio is higher in Wagyu than in other beef and, the saturated fat contained in Wagyu is different. Forty percent is in a version called stearic acid, which is regarded as having a minimal impact in raising cholesterol levels. The profile of marbled Wagyu beef is more beneficial and healthier to human health.

So why is Arby’s taking this step?

“There are too many bad burgers out there,” Arby’s says on its site. “That’s why Arby’s created THIS burger with Wagyu beef, cooked medium-well with a hint of pink.”