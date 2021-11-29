Arizona State University groups want Kyle Rittenhouse removed from university

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

PHOENIX (WBTW) — Four groups at Arizona State University want Kyle Rittenhouse removed from the university.

Social media posts from Arizona State University’s Students for Justice in Palestine and Students for Socialism ASU call for Rittenhouse to be removed. Two other organizations are also listed on the flyer.

According to KPNX, Rittenhouse is enrolled in online classes at the university as a non-degree-seeking student.

The social media post calls Rittenhouse a “murderer” and “killer” despite him being acquitted on all charges when a jury said that he acted in self-defense. The groups are calling for the university to withdrawal Rittenhouse, release a statement against him, and redirect funding from the campus police department to help the multicultural center.

“Even with a not-guilty verdict from a flawed ‘justice’ system — Kyle Rittenhouse is still guilty to his victims and the families of those victims,” the social media post reads.

Join us and rally against racist murderer Kyle Rittenhouse being permitted on our campus – Wednesday at 3:30 outside the Nelson Fine Arts Center on campus pic.twitter.com/4Hs3JxRqtY — Students for Socialism ASU 🚩 (@SFSASU) November 26, 2021

Students for Socialism ASU will make signs Monday at 6 p.m. and will hold a rally at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the post.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU said the goal is to let the university know that students don’t feel safe with Rittenhouse admitted to the university.

In an interview with NewsNation, Rittenhouse said he doesn’t regret defending himself, but if he could go back, he wouldn’t have gone to the protest that night. He said he dropped his two classes at Arizona State University because of the pressure of the trial. He wants to pick those two classes back up and complete them, and then go back to ASU in person and finish his degree.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, could have gotten life in prison if found guilty on the most serious charge, first-degree intentional homicide, or what some other states call first-degree murder.

Rittenhouse had also been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, a misdemeanor. But Judge Bruce Schroeder threw out that charge before jury deliberations after the defense argued that the Wisconsin law did not apply to the long-barreled rifle used by Rittenhouse.

The Associated Press and NewsNation contributed to this report.