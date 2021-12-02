Armed man surrenders after hourslong standoff outside United Nations: NYPD

Breaking update: A man who had been armed with a gun as he paced in front of the United Nations for nearly three hours has surrendered to police.
Original post:
MANHATTAN – A man armed with a gun seen pacing outside the United Nations Thursday has promoted a large police response and caused massive traffic delays in Midtown.
Police vehicles and officers were seen near East 42nd Street and First Avenue, outside the UN. The livestream at the top of this story shows the response.
The situation was first reported around 11 a.m.
As of 12:20 p.m., the man was still in a standoff with police as he held the gun to his chest and pointed the barrel up toward his head.
Earlier the armed man was seen walking back and forth in front of flags outside the UN as at least one helicopter flew overhead, videos in the Citizen app showed.
UN staff are sheltering in place, according to a journalist who works for the United Nations.
People should avoid the area, and traffic has backed up along the FDR Drive, according to the NYPD.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.