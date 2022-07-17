GREENWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — Three people and the suspected shooter are dead in a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, police said Sunday evening.

Police said they received a call of shots fired inside the mall’s food court around 6 p.m.

The mall had a heavy police presence of both Greenwood and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Sunday evening.

Assistant Chief of Indianapolis Metro Police Chris Bailey initially said two people had been killed and “multiple other people” were being treated at local hospitals. Greenwood police later gave an update saying the death toll had climbed to include three people plus the unnamed shooter.

A “good Samaritan” who was armed killed the suspect, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said. The man who shot the suspect, identified as a 22-year-old from Bartholomew County, had a legal gun permit and is cooperating with the police investigation.

The shooter was an adult man with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition, Ison said. What led up to the shooting wasn’t yet clear, he said.

Two people were still being treated for injuries at a local hospital, Ison said.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison confirmed Sunday that the victims of the shooting included one male and four females. All of the victims were adults, aside from one juvenile female who was mildly injured.

That 12-year-old female, Ison said, left the mall and was taken to a hospital after talking to her parents about being injured in the incident, police said.

Both of the two injured victims are in the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Multiple agencies and a SWAT team assisted in clearing the mall, according to the IMPD. Officers were going through the mall to make sure there weren’t anyone left inside that still needed help.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country, in our city and over the next few days, next few hours, we hope we’ll have more information to share with you,” Bailey told reporters on scene.

“As you can imagine, this type of situation is horrible,” Ison said. “It’s rocked us to our core.”

Greenwood is a city of more than 50,000 residents just south of Indianapolis.