NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — School officials searched a first-grade student’s backpack looking for a gun several hours before the student shot a teacher last week at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, officials said.

“At least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon,” Dr. George Parker, the superintendent of Newport News Public Schools, said Thursday during a virtual town hall with the school’s parents.

Parker said there had been a report that the 6-year-old boy might have had a weapon when he got to school Friday morning. His backpack was searched, but nothing was found. Two and a half hours later, police were storming the school after that boy shot his first-grade teacher.

The town hall meeting was for Richneck parents only, though one shared their access link with Nexstar’s WAVY.

The Newport News School Board revealed at a news conference before the meeting that administrative changes would be taking place at Richneck and that those changes would be communicated to parents in the town hall.

However, during the town hall event, Parker would not say what those administrative changes were. He said the district is reviewing the timeline that the administrator was notified about a possible weapon.

Parker told parents that he’s also been in contact with Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — where 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting in May 2022 — for advice on how to proceed.

“We’ve been in contact with Uvalde in Texas who have been very gracious in communicating with us,” Parker said.

After three school shootings in three years, Newport News Public Schools is changing the way the district handles security, officials have recently indicated.

At Richneck Elementary, workers are in the process of adding a separation wall and doors to the second-grade hallway. The district also plans to install permanent metal detectors, according to Parker, who also shared plans for reconstructing the school’s front entrance, creating a working buzzer system and doubling entranceways so staff can see who is trying to enter the building.

Parker told parents that he is also considering requiring clear plastic backpacks for Richneck students that would be purchased by the district.

In a news conference hours earlier, Lisa Surles-Law, the school board chairwoman, said the district plans to add permanent metal detectors in all schools. Funding was just secured on Wednesday by the school board for 90 such state-of-the-art devices. The detectors can identify weapons without slowing down morning arrivals.

“So we just got our approval to purchase them yesterday,” Surles-Law said. “We are in the process of making those orders. We have requested that we get the ones for Richneck immediately.”

The move is a big step in security measures that Parker hinted at during Monday’s joint news conference with police and city leaders regarding Richneck.

Parker had publicly said the shooting at Richneck was 100% preventable and that he would be re-evaluating his stance on fixed metal detection. Parker, after a 2021 shooting at an area high school, had previously told WAVY that he did not support fixed metal detectors because he did not want schools to feel like prisons for students, but rather places of learning.

Tom Aman, a local parent, praised the district’s decision to buy and install metal detectors.

“Metal detectors in every school and every single entryway is a step,” Aman told WAVY. “Empowering our teachers to take back their classrooms and get rid of disruptive students is a start. But once again, it comes back to the culture. If the teachers don’t feel like they’re being heard and if the teachers and the students don’t feel safe, they can’t teach and they can’t learn.”

In the meantime, Parker told Richneck parents that the district is still working on when students can go back to class.

“We want to make sure that we have measures in place that will allow our faculty and our students and you, our parents, to feel confident that your student is entering a safe building on a daily basis,” Parker said.