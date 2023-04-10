PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man faces grand larceny charges after his plan to steal thousands of dollars from the Rivers Casino was stopped by police in Portsmouth, Virginia, authorities said.

Casino surveillance captured Troyon Johnson allegedly swiping $7,000 worth of poker chips from a table on Feb. 27, according to court documents. Johnson tried to cash the chips in, and while the cashier was retrieving money, he allegedly grabbed $2,600 and ran for the exit.

However, Johnson wasn’t able to get away. A Portsmouth officer chased him while still inside the building. A detective who was also inside and heard the call on the radio joined in the chase.

They managed to grab Johnson as he made his way outside, but lost custody of him when all three fell to the ground, court documents said. A short time later they spotted him hiding in nearby bushes and he was caught after another short chase.

Johnson faces charges of grand larceny, obtaining money under false pretenses and resisting arrest. He is scheduled to be in court on April 21.