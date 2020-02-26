Authorities to provide update in case of missing Tennessee toddler following mother’s arrest

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WBTW) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will be providing a briefing on the arrest of Megan Boswell, mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell.

According to Captain Andy Seabolt, the briefing will be held at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Sullivan County Justice Center in Blountville.

Megan Boswell was arrested on Tuesday night and charged with one count of false reports.

Captain Seabolt said Megan gave a different story about Evelyn’s disappearance every time she was questioned.

She was placed on a $25,000 bond.

It has been almost a week since an AMBER Alert was first issued for the 15-month-old.

The AMBER Alert remains active, the TBI said.

