Average gas price in US has gone up in last 2 weeks

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 11 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.16 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump came as crude oil costs increased.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.11 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $1.69 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The average price of diesel is $2.55, the same as two weeks ago.
