Baby Trend strollers recalled because hinges can collapse under pressure

(CBS) – Baby Trend is recalling about 2,000 Tango mini strollers because there’s a chance children can fall out of them.

The hinge joints on four different models of the strollers can collapse under pressure, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The strollers were sold at Target and on Amazon in October and November.

Both of the hinges can collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to any child in the stroller.

The recall involved four models:

Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A)

Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A)

Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A)

Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A)

The model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the legs of the stroller.

If you have one of the recalled strollers, stop using it and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.