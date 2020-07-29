Best Buy to close stores on Thanksgiving Day

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, is temporarily closing its stores, Saturday, March 21, 2020, and moving to curbside delivery service as it tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Best Buy is joining a list of other retailers that will keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day, the company announced on its website Tuesday.

In addition to being closed Thanksgiving Day, the company said it will start offering deals “earlier than ever” to give customers more time to shop. The company will also be refining how it fulfills orders so items arrive on time.

“Although this holiday season may certainly look different, we’re ready to once again be there for our customers how, when and where they need us, during the most exciting time of the year,” the company said.

Other retailers such as Target have also said stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

