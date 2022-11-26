SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After big Black Friday offerings each year, Small Business Saturday serves as a day to support local and independent businesses.

Amid supply chain issues and economic impacts related to COVID, some small business owners said the shopping event is essential.

The Better Business Bureau, which helps consumers find trusted businesses, offers the following advice for this Small Business Saturday:

Get involved by supporting local events

Sign up for email alerts and save a few dollars on your holiday budget with specials

Research the shops nearest to you

Connect with businesses online and use #ShopSmall on social media to share your support

Invite friends and family to shop with you

Eat small, too, at local restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops

Leave a review to help support small businesses year-round

Small Business Saturday has been around since 2010 when it was created by American Express.