Biden releases statement in wake of Trump’s impeachment

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – JANUARY 08: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks after he announced cabinet nominees that will round out his economic team, including secretaries of commerce and labor, at The Queen theater on January 08, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden announced he is nominating Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as his commerce secretary, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh his labor secretary and Isabel Guzman, a former Obama administration official, as head of the Small Business Administration. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – President-elect Joe Biden called for the nation to “stand together” in the wake of President Trump’s second impeachment Wednesday.

In a statement released Wednesday night, Biden once again denounced the violence at the Capitol last week, calling it “an assault on our democracy.”

“This criminal attack was planned and coordinated,” he said. “It was carried out by political extremists and domestic terrorists, who were incited to this violence by President Trump.”

Biden went on to urge Congress to “find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation.” He cited specifically secretary confirmations, “getting our vaccine program on track” and reviving the economy.

“I have often said that there is nothing we can’t do, if we do it together,” he said. “And it has never been more critical for us to stand together as a nation than right now.”