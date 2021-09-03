Biden says he visited Tree of Life synagogue after massacre, but he didn’t

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden said he spent time at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh after a mass shooting in October 2018 killed 11 people — except he didn’t actually visit the synagogue.

According to the New York Post, Biden made the statement during a virtual address ahead of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. The executive director of the synagogue told The Post Biden never visited.

According to Daniel Dale, CNN fact-checker, the rabbi said Biden did make a phone call and that “it meant a lot.” Then-President Donald Trump visited the synagogue a few days after the attack.

According to Dale, the White House said Biden was referring to that phone call he made in 2019 when he spoke, though his comments about “spending time at” and “going to” the synagogue are not true.