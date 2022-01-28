Biden says he’ll send troops to eastern Europe in ‘near term’

President Joe Biden speaks in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(The Hill) – President Biden said Friday he plans to send a small number of U.S. forces to eastern Europe in the “near term” amid growing fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I’ll be moving troops to eastern Europe in the NATO countries in the near term,” Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrew upon returning from a trip to Pittsburgh. “Not too many.”

The Pentagon has put 8,500 troops on heightened alert for potential deployment to NATO countries in eastern Europe.

— This breaking news report will be updated.