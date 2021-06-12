Biden: Site of 2016 attack on LGBTQ community at Florida nightclub to become national memorial

FILE – In this July 11, 2016, file photo, a makeshift memorial continues to grow outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the day before the one month anniversary of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Floridians and others around the world are remembering the three-year anniversary of a massacre at the Pulse nightclub that left 49 people dead. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation for Wednesday, June 12, 2019 ordering state flags to be lowered to half-staff and asking Floridians to remember the victims of the shooting. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(AP) – President Joe Biden said on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando that he will sign a bill naming the site as a national memorial.

The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as “Latin Night” was being celebrated at the club. Biden said in a statement Saturday that he has “stayed in touch with families of the victims and with the survivors who have turned their pain into purpose” and described the club as “hallowed ground.”

The president emphasized that the country must do more to reduce gun violence, such as banning assault weapons and closing loopholes in regulations that enable gun buyers to bypass background checks. Biden said the nation must acknowledge that gun violence has hurt members of the LGBTQ community

“We must drive out hate and inequities that contribute to the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women — especially transgender women of color,” Biden said.

White House advisers Susan Rice and Cedric Richmond hosted a virtual roundtable on Friday with LGBTQ leaders, gun violence survivors and gun control advocates.

Below is Biden’s full statement on the anniversary of the shooting: