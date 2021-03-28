Big winner: $238 million Powerball ticket sold at Florida Publix

TAMPA (WFLA) – Someone in Florida’s Tampa Bay area is waking up a millionaire!

There was only one winning ticket and someone in Lutz, Florida matched all six numbers to grab the $238 million grand prize, according to the Powerball website. The winner will have the cash option of $160 million.

The winning ticket was sold at the Publix at 16560 N Nebraska Avenue in Lutz.

The winning numbers drawn on Saturday were: 6 – 14 – 38 – 39 – 65 and Powerball 6. The Powerplay was 3x.

Before Saturday night, the jackpot was last won on Jan. 30.

The Powerball jackpot will now reset to $20 million with a cash option of $13.6 million for Wednesday’s drawing.