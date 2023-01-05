ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati.

The Bills were encouraged after hearing uplifting news on Hamlin’s health earlier on Thursday. You can watch video of the press conference featuring McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, center Mitch Morse, and defensive back Dane Jackson.

“This press conference is about Damar Hamlin whom we love,” McDermott said. “It’s about his parents, Mario and Nina and their extended family. We continue to pray for them during this time and Damar is and remains our number one concern.”

Allen and McDermott both got choked up with emotion while sharing their feelings.

“Being on that field,” Allen said before an extended pause. “You lose sleep. You’re hurt for your brother. A lot of shared grief.”

Allen said that receiving positive updates on Thursday, “eases so much of that pain and that tension that you feel.”

“We heard that news this morning and there’s nothing that could have been told to us to bring our day down,” Allen added. “We’re extremely happy for him and his family. You know, we just want to love up on him. The next chance we get, I don’t know when it’s going to be, hopefully if we get to see him anytime soon, it’s going to be awesome.”

The sentiment was shared by many around the country, including President Joe Biden, who said in a tweet: “Great news. Damar, like I told your mom and dad yesterday, Jill and I – along with all of America – are praying for you and your family.”

Allen praised McDermott’s leadership during the harrowing hour after Hamlin collapsed on the field.

“The way he handled it, he was the perfect man in that situation to handle that.” Allen said. “That type of situation. I can’t say enough about what he did, what he said to us in the locker room. Obviously, just a dire circumstance that nobody’s expecting. Nobody’s ready for, there’s nothing that you can train about. You can never put yourself in that situation until it happens.”

