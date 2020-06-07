Border Patrol seizes 1,000-Year-Old Iranian Artifact

Retail workers across the country are facing insults, threats and even attacks from customers angry over being told to comply with coronavirus restrictions in stores. One retail store manager has decided to fight back with a Facebook page called "Retail Life During COVID-19." After posting a photo of the bruised and bloody face she suffered after being punched by an angry shopper in Modesto, California, Samantha Clarke quickly accumulated tens of thousands of followers. Some told her their stories of similar harassment. Shoppers also weighed in, often thanking Clarke for bringing to their attention what retail workers are up against.

