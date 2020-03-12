Boston Marathon to be rescheduled for September

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Marathon won’t be run Monday April 20 as planned and it could be rescheduled to the fall, the CBS station in Boston has reported.

The race only has been fully canceled or postponed once, that was in 1918.

“Announcements will be coming shortly,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told WBZ-TV Thursday afternoon. “I would say people will know within the next 48 hours.”

Officials from the eight cities and towns on the route met Wednesday at Boston City Hall to talk about a change of date for the race, a day after Gov. Charlie Baker declared a State of Emergency in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Those authorities are now looking at the possibility of holding the event on a Monday in September, instead of Monday, April 20. They hope to reach a decision by the end of this week, but there is a great deal of logistics in those communities that still need to be worked out.



