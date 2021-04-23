Florida family indicted for selling fake coronavirus cure

MIAMI (WFLA) — A federal grand jury in Miami has returned an indictment charging a Bradenton, Florida man and his three sons on charges they illegally sold a bleach-like chemical as a miracle cure for the new coronavirus and other diseases.

According to the indictment, the Grenons were shipping their “Miracle Mineral Solution” — chlorine dioxide — from their home to clients in the United States, Colombia and Africa.

The Grenons claimed that ingesting MMS could treat, prevent, and cure COVID-19, according to the charges.

The FDA, however, had not approved MMS for treatment of COVID-19, or for any other use. Rather, in prior official warning statements, the FDA had strongly urged consumers not to purchase or use MMS for any reason, explaining that drinking MMS was the same as drinking bleach and could cause dangerous side effects, including severe vomiting, diarrhea, and life-threatening low blood pressure.

It said seven Americans had died from using the substance.

According to the indictment, the Grenon’s sold the dangerous product under the guise of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, based in Bradenton to avoid government regulation of MMS and shield themselves from prosecution.

A Miami federal judge in April 2020 ordered the self-styled church to stop selling the substance, but it was ignored.

According to charging documents, Genesis’ own websites describe Genesis as a “non-religious church,” and Mark Grenon, the co-founder of Genesis, has repeatedly acknowledged that Genesis “has nothing to do with religion,” and that he founded Genesis to “legalize the use of MMS” and avoid “going to jail.”

The Genesis website further states that MMS could be acquired only through a “donation” to Genesis, but the donation amounts for MMS orders were set at specific dollar amounts and were mandatory.

According to a search warrant, officers discovered that the Grenons were manufacturing MMS in a shed in Jonathan Grenon’s backyard.

Officers seized dozens of blue chemical drums containing nearly 10,000 pounds of sodium chlorite powder, thousands of bottles of MMS, and other items used in the manufacture and distribution of MMS.

The government also recovered multiple loaded firearms, including one pump-action shotgun concealed in a custom-made violin case to disguise its appearance, according to prosecutors.

Jonathan and Jordan Grenon have been detained since their arrest and are scheduled to be arraigned on April 26, in federal magistrate court in Miami. Mark and Joseph Grenon are currently in custody in Colombia.

The men face a maximum of between 14 and more than 17 years in prison if convicted of all charges.