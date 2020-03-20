Breast cancer survivor and single mother of 6 dies from coronavirus

EVERETT, Wash. – A single mother of six from Washington state is being remembered by friends and family after she lost her life to the novel coronavirus at the age of 42.

Sundee Rutter beat stage 4 breast cancer, and she also lost her husband years ago, according to KOMO. She worked hard to provide for her children.

It was a life of beating the odds only to be ended by COVID-19 at age 42.

“We’re pretty devastated; she beat cancer and lost the battle to Coronavirus? It’s just crazy,” said Jessica Harris, Rutter’s best friend of 30 years.

Rutter’s family said two weeks ago that she went to the hospital but was sent back home. A few days later, family members said she had a fever and trouble breathing, so her son took her back to a hospital, and she was admitted.

After a week of fighting, she died Monday.

“I want people to really know it’s not just the elderly people,” Harris said. “It’s anyone and everyone who have compromised immune systems that are at risk.”

Her oldest son, 24, is now stepping up to take care of the family after he graduates from college to honor his mother’s legacy.