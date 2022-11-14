STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the Statesboro area this weekend.

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Georgia Southern University Bookstore. The world-renowned horses will participate in Georgia Southern football’s Eagle Walk prior to their home football game versus Marshall.

The Clydesdales’ route will begin at the Bookstore, continue through the tailgates at the PAC and RAC and finish by leading the Georgia Southern football team into Eagle Walk outside of Paulson Stadium. The Eagle Walk begins at 3:45 p.m.

The hitching ceremony is open to the public and fans are encouraged to attend.

The Clydesdales’ appearance in Statesboro is one of many made annually by the traveling hitches. Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800s. Today, giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show.

The Clydesdales are thought to be the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933.