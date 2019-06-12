Build-A-Bear ‘pay your age’ returns with limits

Eight-year-old Skylar Baughey, of Clearwater, Fla., hugs her troll moments after completing its construction at the Build-A-Bear Workshop at Westfield Countryside Mall Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Clearwater, Fla. Baughey had stood in line with her family for more than four hours before gaining access to the store due to the overwhelming response to the event. The company wrote in a Facebook post that it closed lines at its stores in Canada and the U.S. due to overwhelming crowds and safety concerns. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

ST. LOUIS (WHTM) — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. has announced the return of its popular Pay Your Age event, but limits have been put in place.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stores across the United States were forced to turn away customers after a massive response to last year’s event.

Pay Your Age will be a ticketed event this year. Shoppers must be a Bonus Club member and complete a new birthday profile on Build-A-Bear’s website. They will then be prompted to enter to win a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of about 200,000 tickets.

The deadline to enter the sweepstakes is midnight Sunday, June 16.

People who receive a ticket will be able to visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop during one of two redemption periods in the week of June 24 through June 28 and get one stuffed toy per child present. There is a limit of two bears per ticket.

For children up to 23 months old, the cost per bear will be $1. Everyone else pays their age in dollars with a max of $29. Certain items are excluded.