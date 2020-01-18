California mother acting as surrogate for another family dies while giving birth

SAN DIEGO (WJW) — A California mother of two who was carrying a baby for another family died this week while giving birth.

Michelle Reaves died from complications but the baby survived.

Reaves leaves behind her husband and two children, Gage and Monroe.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what her husband Chris and her two babies are going through so I want to start this page to help raise money for help with the kids, for Chris as they all adjust, funeral services or anything at all to make it as easy as we can on them,” wrote Jaime Herwehe, who organized a GoFundMe for the family.

She went on to explain how the couple wanted to help another family who couldn’t have kids of their own. This was Michelle’s second time acting as a surrogate for them.

“She will always be known for the love she had for her family,” Herwehe said, adding that her “heart breaks for (Gage and Monroe), knowing they won’t grow old with their mama.”

If you’d like to help with her funeral expenses, Click Here.