California twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart

Greenfield Twin Born at Midnight at Natividad is Monterey County’s First Birth of 2022 | Photo credit: Natividad Medical Center press release

SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) — Twins Alfredo and Aylin were born 15 minutes apart but in different years at the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” their mother, Fatima Madrigal, said in a hospital news release.

She and Robert Trujillo welcomed a baby boy named Alfredo Antonio on New Year’s Eve at 11:45 p.m., and then 15 minutes later, his little sister Aylin Yolanda entered the world at midnight on January 1.

“I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight,” Madrigal said.

Aylin weighed 5 pounds., 14 ounces, while Alfredo weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

What are the odds of a birth like this? Some say the chance of twins being born in different years is one in 2 million, the news release said.

Dr. Ana Abril Arias, who helped deliver the twins, said the births were the most memorable deliveries of her career.

At midnight, Natividad welcomed Aylin Yolanda Trujillo as the area's first baby of 2022! Her twin, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes earlier at 11:45 pm Friday, Dec. 31, meaning their birthday falls on a different day, month and year— a 1 in 2 million chance! pic.twitter.com/Lm5hkOpNBo — Natividad (@NMCInspires) January 2, 2022

The fraternal twins have three older siblings who are very excited to meet them, Madrigal said.

Happy New Year to the beautiful family!